$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

