$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.