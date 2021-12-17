-$0.99 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to announce ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 1,184,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,991. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $646.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.