0Chain Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $21.63 million and $118,210.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

