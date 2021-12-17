$1.14 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $36,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

