$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

ABT opened at $136.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

