$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

