$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.18. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

