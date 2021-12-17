$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $107.96 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

