$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.75. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Shares of THC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,765 shares of company stock worth $10,526,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

