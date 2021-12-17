$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 374.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $134.29 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

