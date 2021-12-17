$1.82 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALG opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a one year low of $134.29 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

