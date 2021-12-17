$10.42 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.33 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

