$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $109.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.01 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BHR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

