110,727 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.