$14.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $14.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.81 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

