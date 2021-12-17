171,200 Shares in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,476. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.60.

RocketLab Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

