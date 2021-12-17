171,200 Shares in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,476. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.
RocketLab Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
