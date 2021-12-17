180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,589 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

