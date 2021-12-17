180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

