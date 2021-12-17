180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $344.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

