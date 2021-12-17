180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,234 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

