180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

TSLA stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.56. The stock has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a PE ratio of 299.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

