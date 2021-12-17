180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

