180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

