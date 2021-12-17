$184.29 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Shares of AVLR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

