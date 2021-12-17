1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 0.75. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

