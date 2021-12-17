1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.16 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 78.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $12,367.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,525,221 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

