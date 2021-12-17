$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

FL stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after buying an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

