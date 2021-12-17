$20.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $20.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.94 billion and the lowest is $20.10 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.77 billion to $96.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $253.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.