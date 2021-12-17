$200.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $200.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Exterran by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 9.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.