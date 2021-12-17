$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $235.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the highest is $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.