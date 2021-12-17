251,330 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 251,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

