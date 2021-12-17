$288.90 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report $288.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.20 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,788 shares of company stock worth $7,934,565. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

