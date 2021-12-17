$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.39 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

