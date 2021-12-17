33,881 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $506,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,839 shares of company stock valued at $564,440 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

