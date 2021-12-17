$351.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $351.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.30 million to $357.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $7,936,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

