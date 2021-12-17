39,430 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -151.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

