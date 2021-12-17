3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

