40,418 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

