$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.70 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 374.3% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
