$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $467.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

