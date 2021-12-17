$472.25 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $472.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

