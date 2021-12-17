$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce $482.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $495.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

