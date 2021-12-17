$497.55 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $497.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.59 million and the highest is $505.50 million. NICE reported sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.17.

Shares of NICE opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

