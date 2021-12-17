$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

