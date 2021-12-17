$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.