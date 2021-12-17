$677.13 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $677.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.40 million and the lowest is $656.85 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

