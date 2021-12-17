$680.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $680.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.61 million and the highest is $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

