$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $687.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

NYSE KTB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

