$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.29 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

