$715.70 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $715.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.00 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCO opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesco has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $867.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.13.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

